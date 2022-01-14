Sushmita Sen has cleared the air around her "adopted" son. This comes a day after pictures and videos of Sushmita Sen and her "adopted" son had gone viral. In the pictures and videos, Sushmita could be seen posing with her two daughters and a little boy who had his face covered with a mask. Reports of Sushmita having adopted the boy soon went viral.

Sushmita Sen reveals the truth

But, that's is not the truth. Sushmita has now revealed that the boy is her godson – Amadeus. Taking to social media, Sen wrote, "Having a chat with my Godson Amadeus about the random news concerning him, going viral in the media... His expression says it all. Picture courtesy: Sreejaya (Amadeus' mom)." Sushmita Sen has two adopted daughters – Renee and Alisah.

Sushmita on adopting two girls

"The wisest decision I made at the age of 24 was to become a mother. It stabilized my life. People think it was a great act of charity and wonderful action but it was self-preservation. It was me protecting myself," Sushmita had told a portal in an old interview. Sushmita recently revealed that she underwent a "life saving" surgery. Though she chose to keep the exact cause of surgery a secret, she did share updates on her health every now and then.

Sushmita parts ways with Rohman Shawl

Sushmita also parted ways with her beau Rohman Shawl and said that the love was gone long back. She, however, added that the two continue to remain friends. "I'm 100% person. When I'm in love, I'm 100%. So, when we leave gracefully, we must do that 100%. Whatever the reason be, your life is not about being in a loop. The truth is incredible because it allows people to remain friends and to be good to each other. The world needs that love. There's enough problems in it already".