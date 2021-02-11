Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know how Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl have been painting the town red. The duo, madly-in-love, are always seen making public appearances hand-in-hand. Their fans never get enough of their social media PDA and mushy romance. However, time and again, the couple's cryptic posts have left their well-wishers wondering if all's well in their paradise.

And the same seems to have happened again. Sushmita Sen recently posted an anonymous quote on relationships on Instagram. The post read, "The problem is women think he'll change, he won't. The mistake men make is thinking he'll never leave, she will." While sharing the quote, she wrote, "Moral of the story..."He won't, She will" #factcheck #truethat I love you guys!!! Mmuuuaaah"

Sushmita Sen's cryptic post has left her fans confused. Many are saying that the two have parted ways and many are assuming if this is a warning for Rohman. The post comes as a shocker since recently Rohman had spoken at length about Sushmita, their love story, marriage and kids.

From celebrating festivals to taking exotic vacations; Rohman, Sushmita and their two girls already seem like a tight-knit family. Talking about it, Rohman had recently told TOI, "Sushmita, her daughters (Renee and Alisah) and I are a family already. Sometimes, I am like a father to the kids, sometimes, I am a friend to them, and at times, we fight, too. We live like a normal family, and we enjoy that. So, we don't dwell upon questions like when are we getting married. When marriage happens, we won't hide it. For now, we are enjoying the success of her web series."

Now, whether the two have been going though emotional setbacks or is it just another one of those lovers' tiff, remains to be seen.