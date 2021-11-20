Sushmita Sen has let her fans on in a little secret on her 46th birthday. The former Miss Universe has revealed that she underwent major surgery recently. Sushmita took to social media to share the "secret". She has thanked the best wishes of everyone and God for helping her "being alive". She also spoke about how she was healing every day.

Sushmita's long post

"A big "thank you" to all of you super generous and loving souls...Unending showering of good wishes and blessings coming my way...Making this birthday yet another one to be cherished. I feel reborn this birthday in more ways than I can describe in words," Sushmita wrote.

Sen further went on to reveal how she got operated on November 16, a day after finishing Aarya 2 shoot. "Letting you in on a little secret...I completed Aarya 2 and then travelled to address my health....Had a successful surgery on November 16 and I am healing marvellously every passing day...In this beautiful place. I feel the goodness of all your energies and the strength of your love. Keep it coming."

"My 46th birthday marks a healthy new beginning and also sports a new look. Lots to look forward to...After all, the greatest gift is being alive," she concluded.

Sushmita and Aarya 2

On the work front, Sushmita Sen would be seen in Aarya 2 next. The Ram Madhvani directed series was nominated for the Emmys. Talking about being a part of such cult show, Sen had said in an interview, "I feel prior to Aarya, I was kind of an actor, on the personal front also, I faced quite a lot of challenges and a challenging 5 years period at the end of it. I felt like the Universe had to reward me because I've worked so hard to get there! And I can call Aarya that reward! It came at the right time, not just on a professional level."