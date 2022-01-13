Sushmita Sen has turned mother again. The former Miss Universe has reportedly adopted a son this time. Sushmita had earlier adopted two baby girls while at the peak of her career.

Known for living life on her own terms, the move by the diva is not surprising to her fans. Many have thronged her social media page to congratulate her and the new addition to the family.

In a video that has now gone viral, Sushmita can be seen posing with her two daughters and the little boy. While Renee and Alisah pose to perfection, the little boy looks puzzled by the paparazzi. Sushmita can be seen flashing her million-dollar smile as all four of them get into the car.

Sushmita was just 24 when she had brought home and adopted her first child – Renee.

When Sushmita adopted Renee

In an old interview, the beauty pageant winner had spoken about how nervous she was, a night before Renee was to come to her home. "The night before I brought her home, I was throwing up all through the night - nervous as a bride. That night, I had decided I was going to be a mother - but I didn't know-how. I kept asking how will I do this... Now, everything works," Sen had told Femina.

"Tomorrow, or whenever I do choose to marry, Renee will always be my first child. She will take her place as the first of my children, the eldest of the siblings. And I'm not afraid of telling her that unlike other children, she has been born from my heart," she added.