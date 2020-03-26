Sushmita Sen didn't win the title of Miss World for nothing. Her beauty, dazzling smile, magnetic persona, courage and confidence have always made her stand out from the Bollywood crowd. The diva, who is known for living her life at her own terms, has had several men in her life. And there was a time when Sen was linked to the legendary singer Ricky Martin.

Though the how and why of the affair never came out, Sushmita and Ricky always maintained that they were close friends. Sushmita even took to social media to share an old picture with the singer and wrote, "muchas gracias @gilvania_rosalia for sharing this cherished memory!!!❤️ our first meeting in #mexico #lasprisas #acapulco I was 18yrs old & @ricky_martin was 22 then! Now, I have two daughters & he has two sons born from the heart❤️Our journeys have truly embodied "livin la vida loca" literally meaning 'the crazy life' #sharing #memories #smiles of a truly WONDERFUL SOUL!!! To your #happiness Ricky #teamo"

Sushmita spoke about Martin's sexuality

Almost ten years ago, Martin had opened up about his sexuality and had opened up about his boyfriend and the other relationship. Martin had revealed that owing to the societal pressure and his fan following, he had decided to keep his sexual orientation and preference a secret.

"All the time I have known him, I've been so proud of him. It takes tremendous courage to accept your own DNA. I knew he was gay. More power to him. It is a fantastic feeling to be able to love who you want to and that's a choice no one can make for you," Sushmita had said on being asked about his coming out of the closet.

Sushmita Sen is now in a steady relationship with a much younger model, Rohman Shawl. "Touch screen phone ki Jai ho because I had gone to the DM to look at what all had come and I was scrolling through and this boy broke something in the room and I went talking to him and when I came back I had obviously opened one of the DMs and it was a message from him and I was like 'Oh my god, how did I do that, god I should never be talking when I am near a phone," Sushmita Sen had told Rajeev Masand while recalling how she met Rohman Shawl.