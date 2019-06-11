Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Union minister Sushma Swaraj took to Twitter on Monday to deny reports of her appointment as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. The clarification came after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan congratulated Swaraj for her appointment.

"Congratulations to senior BJP leader, my sister and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj ji on being appointed as Governor of Andhra Pradesh. Your long experience in different fields will be beneficial to the people of the state," Vardhan had posted.

The tweet was deleted soon after.

About an hour later, Sushma clarified that she met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu regarding with her demitting the office of the Minister of External Affairs.

The news about my appointment as Governor of Andhra Pradesh is not true. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 10, 2019

I called on the Vice President of India Shri Venkaiah Naidu ji on demitting office as Minister of External affairs. This was enough for Twitter to appoint me as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 10, 2019

A Home Ministry spokesperson also reportedly denied the claims of Swaraj's appointment.

However, social media went abuzz with the initial news of Swaraj becoming the governor of AP. Praise and wishes poured in from all directions, with people applauding the move.

Swaraj had opted out of the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections citing health reasons. She had to take a break from work for months in 2016 because of a diabetes condition. She had a kidney transplant, for which she had to be away for three months.