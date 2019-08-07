The sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj, former Minister of External Affairs and senior BJP leader, has left the entire nation in a state of shock. The 67-year-old breathed her last on the evening of Tuesday, August 6, after a massive cardiac arrest.

Due to her ill health, the politician had opted out of elections this year. Her last tweet, just hours before her death, was about the revocation of Article 370. She had tweeted, "Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime."

As per reports, she will be cremated with state honours on Wednesday afternoon in Delhi.

While several people including politicians, socialites, Bollywood celebrities have expressed their grief on Sushma Swaraj's demise, many television celebrities including Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Karanvir Bohra, Nia Sharma, Disha Parmar, Kritika Kamra took to social media to share their condolences.

Divyanka tweeted, "On one hand - victory, on the other - such a tremendous loss! Two extreme news in a day. India will miss a true leader like you @SushmaSwaraj ji! May you be in peace."

Karanvir wrote, "Shocked to hear that @SushmaSwaraj ji passed away. A woman who worked hard for the betterment of r country,she never made any Indian feel alienated when in trouble in a foreign land.(Like in Russia, if it wasn't for Sushmaji I wud have been impounded) #RIPSushmaJi #Jaihind" Check out the tweets right below.

Take a look at some of the other TV celebs reactions: