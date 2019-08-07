The country woke up to the heartbreaking news of the untimely demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. From political figures, sports personalities to film fraternity; everyone poured their heartfelt condolences for the prolific orator and committed parliamentarian. Let's take a look at what Bollywood celebs had to say about the enigma that Sushma Swaraj was.

Parineeti Chopra: I hail from Ambala Cantt, same as Sushma Swaraj ji. Always felt proud that a woman from our small town made it big and made a difference. Sushma ji rest in peace. You inspired me on a personal level. #RIPSushmaSwarajJi

Riteish Deshmukh: I had the good fortune of meeting #sushmaswaraj ji (Minister I&B) in 2001 when she visited #RamojiFilmCity where @geneliad & me were shooting for our debut film #TujheMeriKasam-she blessed us & wished us success, as newcomers it energised & encouraged us-ThkYou for your grace mam

Arjun Kapoor: India has lost its extraordinary leader, minister and personality. May God bless her soul #SushmaSwaraj

Anushka Sharma: Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushma Swaraj ji . May her soul rest in peace

Rishi Kapoor: RIP. Sushma Swaraj ji

Vivek Oberoi: An Iron Lady who was not only a true patriot but an incredible inspiration for each and every one of us. An epitome of women empowerment and leadership.#SushmaSwaraj ji you will be missed and remembered forever. My deepest condolences and prayers to the family #RIPSushmaJi

Karan Johar: #RIPSushmaSwarajJi ...an amazing leader, orator and minister..... condolences to the family...

Anurag Kashyap: Rest in peace @SushmaSwaraj ji. You were the most amazing parliamentarian and the minister and always there for your constituents. I will miss you and am sure we all will miss you.

Anil Kapoor: It's with a heavy heart that we bid goodbye to the fierce leader and exceptional human being that was @SushmaSwaraj ji. Her loss will be felt deeply by the whole nation as we keep the memory of her leadership & wisdom alive in our hearts...RIP Iron Lady

Sanjay Dutt: RIP Sushma ji. Absolutely shocked and devastated to hear about her passing. She was always close to me and was extremely kind, since the early days. My heartfelt condolences to the family & our entire nation for this great loss.

Lata Mangeshkar: Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about Sushma Swaraj ji's sudden demise. A graceful and honest leader, a sensitive and selfless soul, a keen understanding of music and poetry and a dear friend. Our former external minister will be remembered fondly.

Javed Akhtar: Deeply saddened by Sushma ji's demise. The Music Fraternity will be indebted to her for the magnificent defence of their rights in the Lok Sabha. You were an exceptional person Sushmaji. We will always remain thankful to you.

Shabana Azmi: Deeply saddened that Sushma Swaraj has passed away.Inspite of political differences we had an extremely cordial relationship. I was 1 of her Navratans as she called us during her I and B ministership and she gave industry status to film. Articulate sharp and accessible. RIP

Boman Irani: A force of nature she was. Too young to go. Saddened to hear this untimely news. A nation's loss. #SushmaSwaraj #RIPSushmaSwaraj

Ekta Kapoor: In my younger years I got so much support from Shushma ji! I still have pictures with her giving me my first award all over my office!gutted sad at d loss of a lady who taught me my first lesson... women should help women grow! Thanku n rip shushmaji #RIPSushmaSwarajJi

Kirron Kher: Shocked and deeply saddened to hear about Sushma ji. What an amazing leader, orator and minister. My condolences to her family. You will be missed, dear Sushmaji. RIP.

Swara Bhasker: RIP #SushmaSwaraj ji. She epitomised dignity, commitment to democratic norms, grace in politics. A brilliant parliamentarian, a fine bilingual orator, a humane foreign minister- she was inspiring. I differed with her ideology but greatly admired her resolve & work ethic.