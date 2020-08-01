Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to intervene in her brother's death case. She has stated that she trusts the Indian judicial system and do not want any evidence to be tampered in the ongoing investigation by the Mumbai Police.

On her Instagram, she wrote, "I am the sister of Sushant Singh Rajput and I request an urgent scan of the whole case. We believe in India's judicial system & expect justice at any cost. @narendramodi @PMOIndia #JusticeForSushant #SatyamevaJayate,"

Sushant had No Godfathers

Shweta Singh Kirti has said that Sushant Singh Rajput had no Godfathers in the Bollywood nor there is anybody in the film industry to help them out. She claims, "Dear Sir somehow my heart says you stand by the truth. We are from a very simple family. My brother had no Godfather when he was in Bollywood nor do we have anyone right now. My request to you is to immediately look into this case and make sure that everything is handled in a sanitized way and no evidence is tampered with. Expecting justice to prevail".

A day ago, she had shared her brother's hand-written plans on a whiteboard for the coming weeks. She posted, "Bhai's White Board where he was planning to start his workout and transcendental meditation from 29th June daily. So he was planning ahead. #justiceforsushantsinghrajput,"

Maharashtra Government's Stand

On the other hand, there has been a lot of demand for a CBI probe into his death. However, the Maharashtra government has shown no interest over handing over the case to the central agency.

On Friday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that the government has faith in the Mumbai Police. "The state police and Mumbai Police are fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. They are Covid-19 warriors and not to trust them is an insult to them. I would like to tell all Sushant Singh Rajput's fans that they should trust Mumbai Police and pass on whatever information you have (about the case) to them," he said.

On the other hand, the Patna Police has filed an FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and five others. The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money-laundering case against her and others.