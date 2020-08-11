A few WhatsApp screen shots of KK Singh, father of late Sushant Singh Rajput, asking Rhea Chakraborty and his son's ex-manager Shruti Modi to give updates about his health have been reportedly revealed.

In the message that he sent to Rhea Chakraborty dated 29 November, 2019, he questioned Rhea Chakraborty why she did not talk to him despite knowing that he was Sushant's father. He expresses his concerns about not keeping him in the loop over his son's health and urged her to give all the details.

The Message to Rhea:

"Jab tum jan gaee ki hum Sushant ka papa hun to baat kyu nahi ki. Aakhir baat kya hai. Friend bankar uska dekhbhal aur uska elaj karba rahi ho to mera bhi farj banta hai ki Sushant ke bare me jankari mujhe bhi rahe. Esliye call kar mujhe bhi sari jankari do (When you have come to know that its Sushant's father then why don't you speak to me. What is the reason. If you are getting Sushant treated being a friend then it is also my responsibility to know the details. Therefore call me and share all the information)," KK Singh's message WhatsApp message to Rhea read as per the IANS.

The Mesage to Shruthi

KK Singh sent a message to Shruti Modi, 18 minutes later. The message read, "Mai janta hu ki Sushant ke sare karj aur use bhi tum hi dekhti ho. Wah abhi kis stithi me hai, iske liye bat karna chah rahe the. Kal Sushant se baat hui thi to usne kaha tha ki main bahut pareshan hu.

Ab tum socho ki ek pita ko kitni chinta hogi uske liye. Esliye tumse bat karna chah raha tha. Ab tum bat nahi kar rahi ho to mai Mumbai jana chahta hu. Flight ka ticket bhej do. (which roughly translates into 'I know you handle the expenses and other things of Sushant, and it was the reason why I wanted to speak to you. Wanted to know in which condition he is in. Yesterday I spoke to Sushant and he said that he was troubled. Now you can imagine being a father, how worried I must be for my son. It was the reason why I wanted to speak to you. And now when you are not speaking then I want to come to Mumbai. Send the flight ticket)."

The screen shots indicate a blue tick which means both Rhea and Shruti have read the message. Apparently, they did not respond to his messages.

FIR

KK Singh has filed FIR against the actress and her brother along with four others under IPC Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating). He has also accused her of misappropriating crores for rupees from his son's account.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a case against Rhea and her family members under the prevention of Money Laundering Act.