Ten months after the release of Chi La Sow, actor Sushanth has finally announced his next project. He says that he is super excited to work with Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas in AA 19.

Sushanth took to Twitter last night to inform his followers that he has an update on his next film. He tweeted, "Thank you for being patient with me about what's next... as usual I have a couple of updates / announcements coming up this week & the next! Do stay tuned."

This morning, Sushanth revealed on Twitter that he will be seen in Allu Arjun's 19th movie tentatively known as AA 19. The actor tweeted, "And with all your good wishes, here goes the first update! #AA19! #Trivikram Sir, @alluarjun #Tabu @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @haarikahassine @GeethaArts Here goes the first update! My first day on the sets of #AA19!"

Sushanth also tweeted a detailed note in which he said that he said that he can't reveal much about her role in AA 19, but he is super excited to work with Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun, Tabu, Pooja, PS Vinod and Thaman. The actor also thanked the producers of the film for having me on board.