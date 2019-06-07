Ten months after the release of Chi La Sow, actor Sushanth has finally announced his next project. He says that he is super excited to work with Allu Arjun and Trivikram Srinivas in AA 19.
Sushanth took to Twitter last night to inform his followers that he has an update on his next film. He tweeted, "Thank you for being patient with me about what's next... as usual I have a couple of updates / announcements coming up this week & the next! Do stay tuned."
This morning, Sushanth revealed on Twitter that he will be seen in Allu Arjun's 19th movie tentatively known as AA 19. The actor tweeted, "And with all your good wishes, here goes the first update! #AA19! #Trivikram Sir, @alluarjun #Tabu @hegdepooja @MusicThaman @haarikahassine @GeethaArts Here goes the first update! My first day on the sets of #AA19!"
Sushanth also tweeted a detailed note in which he said that he said that he can't reveal much about her role in AA 19, but he is super excited to work with Trivikram Srinivas, Allu Arjun, Tabu, Pooja, PS Vinod and Thaman. The actor also thanked the producers of the film for having me on board.
I can't reveal too much about the film but I'm super excited to work with one of my most fav directors Trivikram Srinivas Sir & the Stylish Star Allu Arjun (Bunny = ), who I've always admired right from Arya, the power house Tabu garu, my friend Pooja, PS Vinod Sir, Thaman and the rest of the stellar cast n crew that I've yet to meet, and of course Haarika & Hassine and Geetha Arts! Thank You for having me! After ChiLaSow, another new adventure for me and I'm sure I will get to learn a lot from this amazing team while having an absolute blast along the way!