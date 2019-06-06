The bosses of Geetha Arts announced that the second schedule of AA 19 has begun on Eid holiday and Pooja Hedge has joined the team. This update has disappointed Allu Arjun's fans, who were expecting something bigger.

Allu Arjun's fans were disappointed after Naa Peru Surya turned out to be a big disaster at the box office. The stylish star kept them waiting for another six months for the announcement of his new movie. On top, he is apparently not serious about its shooting, as he is often seen spending time with his family and friends.

Allu Arjun's fans have been desperately waiting to see the promos of his 19th movie, tentatively known as AA 19, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations. The makers announced that they would give a new update on the occasion of Eid on June 5.

Geetha Arts tweeted, "We are pleased to announce that our stylish star @alluarjun and #Trivikram garu's #AA19 second schedule started from today at Hyderabad. Beautiful and spirited work-a-holic @hegdepooja will be joining us from today. @MusicThaman #PSVinod @haarikahassine."

All the fans of Allu Arjun were thrilled over this thinking that they might reveal its title or release its first look. They were upset with Geetha Arts' update on AA 19 and they could not stop asking them: "Is this an update." They also shared some funny memes and videos to express their outburst against the makers of the movie.

It is seriously high time for Allu Arjun and the producers of AA 19 to understand the sentiments of the fans. They cannot be so lethargic and laid back when it comes to its production. They should stop making the fans wait for long. Otherwise, it leads to adverse results for the much-awaited movie.

Jayanth_chinnu‏ @Jayanth_AA

Entha disappointed aroju avvala update baledu bayya... Anyway all the best for second schedule

Sandeep sunny‏ @sandeepsandy_14

Hope twitter had a dislike button too.. For this such a waste update

Rc Mass‏ @AbhiramDada

Update Bagundhi ra Babai Dheeniki intha Bulidup avasarama cheppu

Pavan Kumar angi‏ @pavan_angi

Abba enta manchi update icharu assalu expect Cheyaledu

Vamsidhar‏ @Vamsidhar467

Shoot lo join aite update endo

Sasikumarreddy‏ @rv_sasikumar

Rey Fan following ekkuva undani Mari second schedule start ayyindani Kuda update Antara ra yedhavallara Mari daarunam ra reyyy

#AA19‏ @BunnyFanRa

Abba what a update saar mind potundi