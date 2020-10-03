Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation seems never-ending. With every new development in the case, it gets even more tricky. The latest development in the case is some shocking revelations made by Sushant's cook Neeraj.

Talking to Times Now from an undisclosed location in Delhi, Neeraj has alleged that Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, and Dipesh Sawant used to give drugs, specifically marijuana to Sushant Singh Rajput. Furthermore, he has also stated that no party was held at the actor's Bandra residence on June 13 where he was found dead the next day.

Speaking about June 13, Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani has also rubbished reports of SSR meeting Rhea Chakraborty day before his demise. Pithani claimed that Rhea did not meet the 'Kedarnath' actor after leaving his house on June 8 and had even blocked him on WhatsApp.

Meanwhile, reportedly, the Central Bureau of Investigation probing the death case is likely to again record statements of Siddharth Pithani under Section 164 of CrPC and has been already summoned for the same.