On June 14, 2021, it will be a year since we lost Sushant Singh Rajput, one of the most promising actors of Bollywood. Ahead of his first death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her social media account to announce that she will be going on a month-long solitary retreat to the mountains to cherish her beloved brother's memories in silence.

On Instagram, Shweta wrote: "I am going on a solitary retreat for the whole month of June in the mountains. I won't have access to internet or cell services there. Bhai's one year of passing on will be spent in cherishing his sweet memories in silence. Though his physical body has left us almost a year back, the values he stood for still live on...Wishing all an auspicious Buddha Purnima #ForeverSushant."

Ever since the actor's death, Shweta has been remembering her brother by sharing unseen moments of the actor's life on social media. The late actor's fans and followers also cherish those precious memories and show their love for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reacting to the latest post, one of the actor's fans wrote: "Didi, take care of yourself. We all are always with you & with your family. We all will fight for Sushant till the end & will definitely bring Justice for him ..Har Har Mahadev", while another follower said: "Miss him so badly...I don't use "was" for him, he is still "is" for me..Wonder if he returns someday mysteriously."

Another fan commented: "The best way to remember our rockstar and cherishing his memories.... SSR is an emotion" and a fourth user said: "More Power and Love to you @shwetasinghkirti ..Nothing can suffice for the loss but your words here show your strength and the principles of Sushant n his legacy of honesty lives on ....He won't be forgotten everrrr ..Tc n Lots of Love."

Earlier this month, Shweta had shared a montage video to celebrate her son Nirvanh's sixth birthday that also featured Sushant with his beloved nephew.

SSR's death

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14, 2020. Following his death, the actor's father had accused his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty of abetment of suicide. The case is still under investigation.

In 2013, Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut with 'Kai Po Che!' and starred in a number of successful films including 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story', 'Kedarnath' and 'Chhichhore'. Recently, 'Chhichhore' was awarded the Best Film (Hindi) at the 67th National Film Awards. The producer of the film Sajid Nadiadwala dedicated the award to the late actor.