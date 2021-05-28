Ahead of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary, his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty took to her social media account to share a cryptic note on suffering. The 'Kedarnath' actor was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020.

Following the actor's mysterious death, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had arrested Rhea Chakraborty along with her brother Showik Chakraborty in September and the actress had to spend a month in Byculla jail, Mumbai. However, later she was released on bail. Showik Chakraborty was released in December.

On Thursday, Rhea shared a note on her Instagram handle that read: "From great suffering, comes great strength! You'll just have to trust me on this one.. Hang in there Love Rhea (sic)." Along with the post, she wrote #rheality as the caption that is an amalgamation of her name and the word reality.

Though the actress took a break from social media after she was released from jail, she made her comeback to Instagram in March and since then she has been posting images dedicated to her friends and family.

A few days back on Mother's Day (May 9), Rhea shared a post and dedicated it to her mother. She wrote: "My beautiful Maa, I remember you said this to me when I was a little girl - 'Happiness is within you, don't look for it outside, find love in your heart and you'll be a happy girl forever!' This carried me through life Maa, I promise I am trying my best. Happy Mother's Day to all Mothers, we love you (sic)."

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty is expected to be seen next in Rumi Jafry's upcoming film 'Chehre' with Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The film was slated to release in April. However, the makers had to postpone the release due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the NCB has arrested Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Sidharth Pithani from Hyderabad in the drug case that had emerged after the actor's death. Reports stated that Pithani has been arrested under sections 28, 29 and 27 A for an alleged conspiracy.

Sidharth Pithani, who lived with the late actor at his Bandra flat, was one of the first witnesses who claimed to have seen the 'Raabta' actor hanging from the ceiling on June 14.