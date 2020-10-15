Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted a raid at director Dinesh Vijan's office Maddock films in connection to the money laundering case in Sushant Singh Rajput suicide that took place on 14th June.

As per sources, the residential premises of Dinesh Vijan were searched under pro residential premises of Dinesh Vijan. The agency is investigating financial irregularities in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. India Today reports that the ED questioned Dinesh twice earlier, asking him to provide documents and other details related to the payments made to Sushant.

The ED is investigating KK Singh's claims that money to the tune of Rs 15 crore was misappropriated from his son Sushant's bank account. Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of siphoning off the money, a charge which she has denied.

The AIIMS report has been challenged by Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing Sushant's family in their case against Rhea. He called the conduct of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who was heading the AIIMS panel, 'unethical'.

In a letter addressed to the CBI director, the senior advocate accused the doctor of 'selectively (leaking)' the report to a few media houses and 'irresponsibly commenting' that Sushant's death was a suicide. "Clearly the said leak is aimed at creating doubts in the mind of people, bailing out agencies who have not done their job as per rules and standard protocols, benefitting the culprits and derailing the course of ongoing investigation," he wrote.

Sushant's death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), with the ED and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) looking into the money laundering and drug angles, respectively.