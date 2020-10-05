Ever since the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death under mysterious circumstances broke, there has been a state of constant commotion in the country. So much has been written and said about the case that it does not matter who you are and whether you followed the case or not, there may hardly be anyone left who at some point or other may not have wondered about what happened and how it happened.

Initially, the hoard of masses which rallied in to demand justice for the late actor, suspecting foul play deviated from its initial objective many times. From initiating the debate of insiders vs. outsiders or nepotism in the film industry to the drug nexus working under the shadows of shimmer and shine, so far all this case has been, is a labyrinth of accusations, speculations and who's who.

Recently when the forensic team of AIIMS submitted its postmortem report in the case citing the cause of death to be "suicide" many thought that this was a step towards the much-awaited answers which everyone has wanted to know. But as has been with every other aspect of the case so far, soon enough contradictions arose for this too.

Days after the report, an audio clip allegedly that of Dr.Sudhir Gupta who headed the forensic team at AIIMS has been doing the rounds in which he can be seen accepting the fact that the cause of death is not suicide but "murder". Reported by Times Now, in the audio, the doctor has accepted the actor died of suicide.

Have a look:

As soon as this audio clip released, the different part takers of the incident have slated their respective response to this. On one hand, the posthumous actor's family and fans have asked for a fresh report by a new investigating team, Mumbai police which earlier had to face flank for its shoddy investigative procedure in the incident has backed the report by AIIMS as an affirmation to their initial finding.

Sushant's family lawyer ready to appeal CBI, again

Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh took social media to react on the leaked audio and claimed that they will file a new appeal in front of CBI. He tweeted, "Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team."

Highly perturbed with AIIMS report. Going to request CBI Director to constitute a fresh Forensic team . How could AIIMS team give a conclusive report in the absence of the body,that too on such shoddy post mortem done by Cooper hospital wherein time of death also not mentioned . — Vikas Singh (@vikassinghSrAdv) October 4, 2020

Previously, Dr Sudhir Gupta, AIIMS Forensic Head claimed in his statement that, "We have concluded our conclusive report. It is a case of hanging and death by suicide. There were no injuries over the body other than hanging. There were no marks of struggle/ scuffle in the body and clothes of the deceased."