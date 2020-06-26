Twelve days after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, his father KK Singh has finally broken his silence over his son's death by suicide. The 34-year-old actor was suffering from depression and found hanging by the ceiling in his Bandra apartment.

In a TV interview, Sushant's father said that the actor used to openly express his feelings with his family. However, he had become quiet and reclusive in the past couple of years.

"Pehle toh sab bolta tha par last me kya hua, usne bataya nahi (He used to be frank before, but didn't speak much about what he was going through towards the end)," KK Singh said.

Sushant's father said that Ankita Lokhande was the only girl in the actor's life he knew of. She used to visit them in Mumbai and Patna as well. Interestingly, KK Singh said that he wasn't aware of Rhea Chakraborty who had revealed in her statement to Mumbai police that she was planning to get married to Sushant. He also met Kriti Sanon at the funeral where she spoke about Sushant's good deeds.

Sushant was planning to get married in 2021

Speaking about Sushant's marriage plans, his father revealed that his son was planning to settle down in marriage in 2021. "Iss par baat hui thi, usne bola tha ki corona me toh nahi, fir uske baad ek film aa rahi hai, wo karlenge, uske baad February-March mein dekhte hai karenge. Yehi last baat hui thi uske sath meri (We had spoken about it earlier. He had told me that he won't get married during corona but after his upcoming film releases, he will think about planning a wedding around February-March. This was the last conversation we had about his marriage)," he said.

Without revealing the name of the girl whom Sushant wanted to get married to, his father said, "We told him he should get married to a girl of his choice as he has to spend his life with her."

On Sunday (June 21), Sushant's parents had held a prayer meet at their Patna residence which was attended by Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh and actor-turned-politician Manoj Tiwari among others.