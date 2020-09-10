From suicide, abetment to suicide, murder, Bollywood mafia to drugs; there have been no end to the twists-and-turns in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Each passing day brings new revelations and a new theory. With Rhea Chakraborty's arrest and her having allegedly named Bollywood celebrities who used to procure drugs from her, Sushant's death case is going to get even murkier.

Let's take a look at everything that has happened so far in the case.

June 14, 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Bandra home

June 16: Sushant Singh Rajput cremated

June 18: Rhea Chakraborty called for interrogation by Mumbai Police

June 20: Sushant's managerial staff and friends questioned

July 1: Sushant Singh's Dil Bechara co-star, Sanjana Sanghi records her statement with the Mumbai Police

July 6: Sanjay Leela Bhansali records his statement with the Mumbai police

July 16: Rhea requests CBI inquiry

July 25: Sushant Singh Rajput's father files abetment to suicide FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

July 29: Bihar Police reaches Mumbai

July 31: ED comes into the picture. Files money laundering case against Rhea

Aug 3: IPS Officer, Vinay Tiwari, quarantined in Mumbai

Aug 5: Central govt accepts CBI investigation into the case

Aug 6: CBI registers case against Rhea Chakraborty and others

Aug 9: ED comes into the picture. Grills Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty

Aug 10: Rhea files plea into the case in SC

Aug 19: SC orders CBI investigation

September 4: Showik Chakraborty arrested. Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda arrested

September 8: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, bail plea rejected