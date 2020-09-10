From suicide, abetment to suicide, murder, Bollywood mafia to drugs; there have been no end to the twists-and-turns in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Each passing day brings new revelations and a new theory. With Rhea Chakraborty's arrest and her having allegedly named Bollywood celebrities who used to procure drugs from her, Sushant's death case is going to get even murkier.
Let's take a look at everything that has happened so far in the case.
June 14, 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput found dead in his Bandra home
June 16: Sushant Singh Rajput cremated
June 18: Rhea Chakraborty called for interrogation by Mumbai Police
June 20: Sushant's managerial staff and friends questioned
July 1: Sushant Singh's Dil Bechara co-star, Sanjana Sanghi records her statement with the Mumbai Police
July 6: Sanjay Leela Bhansali records his statement with the Mumbai police
July 16: Rhea requests CBI inquiry
July 25: Sushant Singh Rajput's father files abetment to suicide FIR against Rhea Chakraborty
July 29: Bihar Police reaches Mumbai
July 31: ED comes into the picture. Files money laundering case against Rhea
Aug 3: IPS Officer, Vinay Tiwari, quarantined in Mumbai
Aug 5: Central govt accepts CBI investigation into the case
Aug 6: CBI registers case against Rhea Chakraborty and others
Aug 9: ED comes into the picture. Grills Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty
Aug 10: Rhea files plea into the case in SC
Aug 19: SC orders CBI investigation
September 4: Showik Chakraborty arrested. Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda arrested
September 8: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, bail plea rejected