After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, filmmaker Deepti Naval has shared her poem Black Wind that she had written years ago when she was fighting depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts

Many celebs are also shattered by the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death due to depression. While some of them spoke about mental health, others have shared their struggle in the past. Deepti Naval has looked back on her struggle with depression and suicidal thoughts in the early 1990s.

Deepti Naval took to her Facebook page to open up about her struggle through a poem. She wrote, "Dark days these . . . So much has been happening - mind has come to a point of stillness . . . or rather numbness. Today I feel like sharing a poem I wrote back in the years when I was fighting depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts - fighting hard - and like how! Let me find the courage to share these very personal thoughts with you all today."

Actress Deepti Naval went on to share her poem, titled "Black Wind", in which she has penned her emotion of trying to escape anxiety the night of July 28, 1991. The following is her poem shared on her Facebook page.