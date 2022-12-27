Acclaimed actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise sent shockwaves across the nation. The actor died by suicide on June 14 2020. SSR's death created a stir on social media, fans and family members of the actor suspected foul play. Sushant Singh Rajput's death had been investigated by Mumbai Police initially. Then it was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

And now in a surprising turn of events, a video of a man who was present at the Cooper hospital when Sushant Singh Rajput's mortal remains were bought for post-mortem, has claimed that SSR was murdered. The mortuary staff of Cooper hospital, Roopkumar Shah has made shocking claims in a video that is now going viral.

Roopkumar Shah, who claims to be a mortuary staff at Cooper Hospital speaking to various news channels claims, "When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we had received five dead bodies in the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a post-mortem, we learned he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The post-mortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order.

Roopkumar :"My seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops"

"When I saw Sushant's body for the first time, I quickly informed my seniors that I feel it is not suicide but a murder. I even told them that we should work as per the rules. However, my seniors told me to click pictures as soon as possible and give the body to the cops. Hence, we performed the postmortem at night only, Roopkumar told a news agency.

HM of Maharashtra should provide him security immediately & make him connect with CBI @Dev_Fadnavis. pic.twitter.com/2DdMt8v3zb — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) December 26, 2022

Roopkumar added, "There is a massive difference between murder and suicide. After seeing the dead body, one immediately knows whether it is murder or suicide. Sushant had marks on his neck, it looked like murder. The body was punched and bore injury marks. A person who commits suicide is not punched to such an extent as Sushant was."

"It's the doctor's job as to what to write in Post mortem report. He should get justice. Everyone can tell by looking at the picture of Sushant Singh Rajput that he was murdered. If the investigating agency will call me, I will also tell them," Shah added.

#WATCH | "When I saw Sushant Singh Rajput's body it didn't appear to be a case of suicide. Injuries marks were there on his body. I went to my senior but he said we will discuss it later," says Roopkumar Shah, Mortuary Servant, Cooper Hospital, Mumbai pic.twitter.com/NOXAsaI8uH — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

The actor's lawyer talks about the client's mysterious death

After the autopsy staff member's claim, ETimes contacted Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh and asked him about SSR's mysterious death.

Vikas Singh told Etimes, "I will not be able to comment on the same as the sisters have not told me about it. But I maintain that Sushant Singh Rajput's death was not a simple suicide as there was a conspiracy behind it. And only CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death."

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14 June 2020. He was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment.