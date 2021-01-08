The Bombay high court overruled petition filed by Sushant Singh Rajput's two sisters but before reserving its judgment the Bombay High Court aired a few words of praise for the late actor, who was found dead in his suburban residence on June 14, 2020.

Reserving the verdict, a bench of Justices S S Shinde and M S Karnik, said, "From his face, one can make out that he was innocent and sober and a very good human being."

The sisters, Priyanka and Meetu, were seeking orders to overrule an FIR lodged by actor and Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty against them and a doctor for allegedly procuring a fake prescription of anti-depressants for their brother and accusing them of abetting his suicide in June 2020.

On Thursday, senior counsel Vikas Singh, appearing on behalf of the late actor's sisters, argued that the Telemedicine Practice guidelines permitted a doctor to prescribe medicines after an online consultation.

He said Rhea's FIR was a "counter case'' as she was being probed by CBI. He said she had given three different versions and she had admitted to blocking his calls in his last days and could be responsible for his depression.

Rhea Chakraborty and brother Showik on house hunting

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty are on house hunting in Mumbai. The duo was clicked outside their home months after being released on bail. There has been a constant buzz of Rhea Chakraborty making a comeback in the industry.

Director Rumi Jaffery had revealed that Rhea is gearing up to come back to the business and start working in films. Talking about Rhea's condition, director Rumi Jaffery had told Spotboye, "The year was distressing for everyone."