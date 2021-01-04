Rhea Chakraborty and Showik Chakraborty are house hunting in Mumbai. The duo was clicked outside their home months after being released on bail.

The two had been accused of running and helping drug syndicate. While Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail after spending almost a month in jail, brother Showik was released after three months.

"There is no allegation that the petitioner indulged in the financing, directly or indirectly, any of the alleged activities. There is also no allegation that the petitioner has harboured any person engaged in such activities. The applicant is entitled to bail on the principle of parity. The applicant is a young boy. He is a student. His antecedents are clear and he is ready to abide by the conditions if any imposed by the Court. Hence, he prayed to release the applicant on bail," the special court had said while granting him bail.

There has been a constant buzz of Rhea Chakraborty making a comeback in the industry. Director Rumi Jaffery had revealed that Rhea is gearing up to come back to the business and start working in films. Talking about Rhea's condition, director Rumi Jaffery had told Spotboye, "The year was distressing for everyone.

But in Rhea's case, the trauma was of another level altogether. We can't even imagine that a girl from a well-to-do middle-class family has to spend a month in jail. That crushed her morale completely. She will get back to work early next year. I met Rhea recently. She was quiet and withdrawn and I can't blame her after what she has gone through. Once the dust settles I am sure Rhea has a lot to say."

During her stay in the jail, Rhea had received massive support from many Bollywood celebs. Rhea's mother had said in a report that the actress had asked her after coming out of jail to be strong and not to cry.