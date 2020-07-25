Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has revealed that he had offered two films to Sushant Singh Rajput but the actor chose offers from big banners over his films. He said that Sushant wanted validation from Yash Raj Films and Dharma Productions.

"Hasee Toh Phasee we started with Sushant. Then we went to Parineeti (Chopra)... He signed up with YRF and dropped Hasee Toh Phasee, a film of an outsider, because he wanted validation from YRF. It's with every actor. Not holding any grudges," Anurag Kashyap told NDTV in an interview.

Kashyap said that he had met Sushant after he had finalised the cast of his two-parts film Gangs Of Wasseypur. He further added that he would have cast Sushant if he had met him earlier.

He also revealed that Sushant was dying to work for Dharma Productions and chose to do Drive over his film Mukkabaaz.

"I was not upset. I moved on and made Mukkabaaz. It's not like anybody's upset. I am so used to this," said Mr Kashyap. "That validation, you are seeking. And one can't blame you. It's a choice you've made. So you also have to deal with it. The boy was very talented. But at that time, he chose Drive over a film that I was doing. Because he's been dying to work with Dharma," Kashyap said.

Sushant had died by suicide on June 14. The Mumbai Police are currently investigating the case and have interrogated over 33 people in connection with Sushant's death.