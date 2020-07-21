The signs of division in Bollywood are clearly visible as the celebrities are now engaging in a war of words like never before over nepotism, favoritism, and other issues that have plagued the film industry.

Ranvir Shorey and Anurag Kashyap had a verbal duel on Twitter. It was all started after the former, without naming anybody, slammed independent filmmakers, who used to fight nepotism and other issues earlier, have now become flunkies.

He wrote, "So many independent-film-crusaders have turned mainstream-bollywood-flunkies now. These are the same people who used to rant 24/7 about the "system" for attention before they were given entry into the pearly gates of mainstream Bollywood. #Hypocrisy much? [sic]"

Was it a Jibe at Kashyap?

Many assumed that Shorey took a jibe at Anurag Kashyap. And the latter did not take his comment lightly and responded, "Do you really mean that @RanvirShorey. If you do please explain . Please say exactly what you mean and whose flunky is who? [sic]"

Although Kashyap asked him to elaborate on his statement, Ranvir Shorey was in no mood and stated that his message could be understood without any confusion.

He posted, "I always say what I mean, @anuragkashyap72, you know that. And I don't think what I've said lacks any clarity. It pretty much explains everything. As for taking names, that's beneath me. I'm not trying to sling mud, but just reminding people where they come from. [sic]"

Anurag Ends the Debate

However, Anurag Kashyap did not wish to continue the debate and ended with the tweet, "Okay . I buy that. You see Kangana's outburst as her pain. Fine . I will agree to disagree. [sic]"

The nepotism debate has intensified after Kangana Ranaut blamed a few filmmakers for Sushant Singh Rajput's death and targeted the likes of Taapsee and Swara Bhaskar for keeping mum on the issue in her recent interview with Republic TV.

Anurag Kashyap responded to her on Twitter by stating that he cannot recognise the latest version of Kangana Ranaut and alleged that she was being used.