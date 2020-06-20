Dabangg director Abhinav Kashyap's recent Facebook post accusing Salman Khan and his family of sabotaging all his projects had sparked an ugly controversy. Following the recent demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, the director took to Facebook to post a long note appealing to the government to launch a detailed investigation into the actor's death.

However, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) secretary Ashok Dubey has come out in support of Salman and called Abhinav's allegations against the superstar baseless.

"If Abhinav Kashyap had any issues against Salman or any member of his family, he should have registered a complaint with Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA). He shouldn't have made such serious allegations on social media. Why didn't Abhinav lodge a complaint in all these years?'' Ashok Dubey told ABP News.

"IFTDA takes into account the problems faced by the directors and deals with it seriously. FWICE would also look into Abhinav's matter if he approached us. However, he chose to target Salman and his family on social media," he said adding that "the allegations look baseless and false."

In fact, Ashok Dubey lauded Salman for providing financial help to the members of the association amid the lockdown crisis. "The Radhe actor transferred money into the accounts of 23,000 workers and technicians during the lockdown, which proves his generosity," Dubey said.

Defamation case filed against Abhinav Kashyap

Meanwhile, Sohail Khan has now filed a defamation case against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for making false allegations against the superstar's family.

"We had already told that we would take legal route against Abhinav. Sohail has now filed a defamation case against him," Arbaaz Khan told the TV channel.

He further added, "Abhinav's allegations against us are baseless. He is accusing me, Salman, Sohail and our father to tarnish our reputation. We were forced to file a defamation case against him because of his tactics."