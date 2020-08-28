As per Rhea, they met for the first time in 2013. By that time, her first film had released and his first film, Kai Po Che was about to be released. Sushant was the new talent in YRF and they both had the same manager. They were introduced to each-other in YRF's gym. However, they kept bumping into each other at various events and award shows. Rhea revealed that the two had become good friends by then and even though they used to meet just once a year but even then used to talk to each other about everything.

Rhea also revealed that such was their friendship that from their problems to happiness to career paths, they used to discuss everything under the sun, every time they used to meet. Rhea said that she used to like him even then and always used to think that he is different from others. "Iske saath baith ke baat karni padegi, poori baat karni padegi (will have to sit with him and talk for hours)," Rhea used to feel.

Then in April 2019, Sushant and Rhea met once again at Rohini Iyer's party. Their relationship started from there. Rhea revealed that Sushant had said that he had fallen-in-love with Rhea the same day but Rhea took two-three months to say the same thing. She added that though she did say 'I love you' she had no idea that these words would come back to haunt her like this. She added that after some time she moved in with him and had planned a future together.

Long term relationship

Talking about plans of marriage, Rhea Chakraborty revealed that they never explicitly discussed their long terms plans but they both wanted to settle down together. She also added that they had a running joke between them that she wanted a small Sushant, who looks exactly like him, whom she would call 'Sushi'.

Talking about what attracted her to Sushant, Rhea said, "What didn't? He was the most honest human being I met." She added that she met and found her true self after meeting him. She also added that he made her look at herself with more confidence. The trust, the friendship, the understanding they had was the basis of their friendship.

Further talking about leaving him on June 8, 2020, Rhea said that it was Sushant who wanted her out of his house. Though she stressed that it was Sushant's sister's arrival which made him ask her to leave his house, FIR filed by Sushant's father alleges that it was his decision to move to Coorg that irked her. Rhea also stated that despite being in anxiety, she left Sushant's home and went to her parents' house. She added that she was made to feel that he has no place and no need for her in his life. However, she claimed that she would have moved back to his place if only he would have told her once that he wanted her in his life.