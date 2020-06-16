It's heartbreaking that we lost another gem from the Bollywood industry, after Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan's sudden demise, the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has rocked the nation. He was just 34 years old and had a long way to go ahead.

Sushant was truly a hardworking and dedicated person. His journey of stardom from a TV actor to becoming a superstar was truly an inspiration for all the budding stars in Bollywood. From delivering back-to-back stellar performances in movies like MS Dhoni- The Untold Story, Chhichhore, Kai Po Che and many more, Sushant Singh Rajput had established himself as a quintessential actor and in fact, it seems like he could be next big star of Bollywood.

He was not just a mind-blowing actor but a true gentleman and a pure soul. Even after being a superstar he lived a simple life with a down to earth nature and shared a good bond with almost everybody in the industry.

After his death, various videos of the young actor are now going viral on social media, where netizens can be seen hailing Sushant for his humble nature. Going by the trend, be decided to pick out five instances from his journey which depicted that Sushant really had a heart made of gold.

1) Sushant feeding a young girl with his own hands:

This video is being circulated all over social media lately where the kind soul was seen feeding a small girl. The video is getting a lot of praise and appreciation around the social media where Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen feeding the child with his own hands.

The video was shot on the sets of Rajput's movie 'Sonchiriya'.

2) Sushant's humble attitude towards people around him:

They say that your legacy is defined by the work you do and the way you treat those less fortunate than you. Another video of the actor is going around the internet which showed Sushant Singh Rajput's down to earth nature.

In this video, as the actor gets out of the car, a woman selling balloons approaches him for a photograph. Sushant agreed to get clicked not only with the woman but also with few others who joined them later. He can also be seen shaking hands with a few of his fans later in the clip which was shot at an event of a song launch.

3) When Sushant proved he was a true blue gentleman and a big sweetheart:

During the promotion of movie Raabta, the gentleman Sushant Singh smartly rescued his co-star Kriti Sanon from wardrobe Malfunction. Actually, Kriti was wearing a short black leather skirt which could have created an oops moment for the lady, as she was about to sit on the stool bar.

However, she indicated Sushant to cover her while she sits, and the actor too very smartly made a move without making it look awkward for the actress. Really, a true gem of a person he was.

4) Humbleness personified by Sushant Singh Rajput:

Another video of the late actor where he can be seen hugging an old man and clicking pictures with him is setting fire on social media. The video featured Sushant sharing a fan moment with an old man when he visited his home town, in Bihar.

Even when he was surrounded by a bunch of people, Sushant did not show his stardom, in fact, he was not even surrounded by the bodyguards which showed his decency. Towards the end of the video, a lady can be seen helping the actor, who was visibly sweaty, but being the gentleman that he was, Sushant respectfully stopped her.

5) Neeraj Pandey remembers Sushant candidly:

Recently, MS Dhoni - The untold story director Neeraj Pandey shared a heart touching incident on his Twitter handle after the actor's demise which again proved that the actor was a true gem with a golden heart.

He wrote, "One day Sushant dropped in at the office and as I opened my arms for our customary hug, he surprised me by bending and touching my feet.

'Ab ye kya nautanki hai ? '

'Sir dil kiya aur aaj se jab bhi miloonga, yahi hoga.'

'Khush raho.'"

"And since then he kept dropping in and every time he used to reach out, I used to stop him and say - 'khush raho.' Obviously, it didn't work. RIP Sushant. You are a favourite. Will always be. And let me try once again. Jahan bhi ho... khush raho." Neeraj added.

Well, surely it is a great loss for everyone losing such a great human being who was brilliant in every role he played whether it be of a son, a brother, a boyfriend, a co-actor especially a true human being. Bollywood has lost a great person and a charismatic actor, may his soul Rest In Peace!!