2020 has turned out to be one heck of a year. From a virus that has compelled the human race to lock itself inside their houses, to a cause that united the country to stand up for justice, we have seen a lot. Sushant Singh Rajput has become a bigger name after his untimely demise. The movement to bring justice to the recently-deceased actor is gaining momentum day by day. Big names have been called out and it has been alleged that Rhea Chakraborty, the late actor's girlfriend, had a prime role in his suicide.

The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and long before the country's legislature even takes a decision on this matter, Chakraborty has been announced as guilty and the media has played a crucial role in that. Although it was the effort of the media persons only that helped in the re-opening of Sushant's case, on the other hand, too much liberty has been taken in the name of journalism.

From derogatory headlines to running the fake news articles, no stone has been left unturned. Chakraborty and her family members (as well as the other suspects) have been mauled by the media every and every time they have stepped out ever since Sushant's death.

It is something that is not acceptable (more so as nothing has been proved yet) but people do not mind much as they themselves are curious about the case, and probably because they are used to the typical intrusive style of reporting that Indian media follows. The same is the case with me.

However, a recent video, that is going viral on the internet, did make me think: How much is too much in journalism?

When will we stop?

As a media student, and someone who likes to herself aware of how things progress legally in this nation, I know that a person is not guilty until proven and shouldn't be treated like one. While it's the duty of a journalist to bring out the truth, is it right to exploit someone in the name of justice?

Recently, I came across a video where a couple of journalists can be seen grilling a delivery boy who had reportedly delivered food at Rhea's house.

Though the source of the video is yet to be found, the reporters were seen extracting information from the delivery boy (who works at a restaurant named 'Healthy Hummus'). Questions such as who ordered, what was the name, and its sources were asked. Though questioning is important, can someone explain how is the food that Chakraborty is eating even remotely connected to Sushant's case? Living in a world where we are extensively dependent on e-commerce, how would you feel if a delivery boy leaks your personal information?

Violated, right?

In the video, the address, as well as the flat number, of the actress was put out in the open. When the delivery boy tried telling them that the name of the customer was 'Pia' (the spelling might differ), the journalists were seen contradicting him for no reason. He was forcefully asked to do unwarranted things like calling the customer and putting the phone on speaker. While these people were doing their duty as journalists, they forgot that the delivery boy was neither a suspect nor a witness in the case and has a set of rules of his own to be followed.

Watch the video here, and decide:

Though some blind followers might feel that these questions make sense, netizens have been slamming the media and making fun of the way journalism is being practiced in our country. From asking a father 'Kaisa lag raha hai aapka beta mar gaya' to 'Rhea ne khaane mein kya order kiya' the standards of journalism are plummeting day by day.