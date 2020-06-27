The whole of Bollywood was utterly shocked after the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput. No doubt he was a true gem of the industry and a super talented actor. And what makes it worse was that he took his own life at the age of 34.

He had proved himself many times as a mind-blowing actor since his debut movie 'Kai Po Che'. In fact, Sushant was one of the most loved faces of Indian television industry due to his popular show 'Pavitra Rishta'.

The late actor gave many reasons for his fans to cherish him with his films and memorable characters. One such character which catapulted him to fame was playing Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's role in biopic 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.'

Sushant Singh was marvelous in the film and did quite a justice to the role as no one could literally tell that it was him playing the role of Dhoni and not MS himself.

In fact, while shooting for the movie both Dhoni and Sushant got so close that their strong bond was shining all over the internet and it was a treat to watch them together just like real brothers. Whenever both stepped out together their fans were left awestruck. And now it's just all history after Sushant left us.

Here are some glimpses of Sushant Singh Rajput and MS Dhoni together that will surely take away all your weekend blues!

Sushant Singh Rajput's picture with baby Ziva will make your heart skip a beat. The picture was all over social media after Sushant's demise.

Both Sushant and Dhoni are well renowned for their fondness towards bikes and in fact, MS Dhoni is reported to have some a unique collection of bikes, which he's continued to build as the former Indian skipper rose to heights in his career.

MSD and Sushant with Rajinikanth during the promotion of Dhoni's biopic:

Sushant Singh Rajput and MS Dhoni got a chance to meet superstar Rajinikanth after the release of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story. Sushant and Dhoni flew down to Chennai for the film's promotions in 2016 and after the event at the prestigious Satyam Cinemas, the duo went to Rajinikanth's house in Poes Garden and interacted with him.

The lovely bond of Sushant and Ziva Dhoni:

Another picture of Sushant playing with Ziva surfaced all over the internet and is quite adorable. The cute picture was taken at Dhoni's house and Sushant, in fact, shared a strong bond with Dhoni's family during the course of the movie.

He shared this cute photo cuddling Dhoni's daughter Ziva on his insta handle and captioned the pic, "Ziva Cuteness Personified..."

Sushant and MS Dhoni flexing their biceps:

This moment when both Sushant and Dhoni were twinning:

MSD and Sushant during the promotions of MS Dhoni's biopic: