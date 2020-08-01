After Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her for abetment to suicide, more and more people who were close to the actor are coming forward to shed some light on what he went through.

While Ankita Lokhande, who dated Sushant for 6 years in the past, went on to declare that Sushant would never dare to end his life, Sushant's another close friend Krissann Barretto has now opened up how he started behaving when he got into a relationship with Rhea.

"We were very good friends. From September 2018 to April 2019 we were so close and tight. We had a group and we used to hang out together often," Krissann was quoted as saying by Spotboye.

Sushant suddenly cut off from his friends

She said that she last met Sushant on April 5, 2019 where she was chilling with the actor, his sister and brother-in-law, who are both lawyers by profession, at his Pali Hill residence. She said that they were under an impression that Sushant had cut off from them because he was very happy for having Rhea in his life.

"The last time I met him was on April 5, 2019. Me, Sushant, his sister and his brother-in-law (both are lawyers by profession) were all chilling at his Pali Hill residence where he used to reside before this. But then suddenly he cut off from all of us, his number changed and his address changed. And it all happened after he started dating this girl Rhea. We were under the impression that he is very much happy with her and that's why he doesn't want to be in touch with us."

Krissann also resonated Ankita's words that an intelligent and brilliant mind like Sushant cannot die by suicide. "I can never agree to this. Someone who was a genius with such a brilliant mind and someone who trained to be an astronaut. He never cared about material things. I also remember saying him that 'people think I am weird because the only property I own is on the Moon. Rest all on this earth is rented.' So imagine a person with this kind of vision can even think of doing suicide? No, he cannot. Whatever Ankita Lokhande said in her latest interview was all true," she said.

Is Rhea behind Sushant's death?

When asked if she feels Rhea can be the reason behind Sushant's death, Krissann said, "I really don't know. Ever since he has left us there are a lot of things unanswered. Everyday there is new development which is twisting the whole theory. It's been so many days and there is no clarity. Things are unsettling. If all this is so hard for me to even go through imagine how hard it must be for his father and his sisters. The day his father did an FIR against her, I was going through the copy and was shocked completely. Although I have never met her personally so I would not like to comment if she was the reason."

Rhea's team had shared a video to the media wherein the actress said in her statement, "I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers. Satyamev Jayate. The Truth Shall Prevail."