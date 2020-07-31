Actress Rhea Chakraborty has broken her silence after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against her a couple of days ago accusing her of abetment to suicide, blackmailing and threatening the late actor.

In a video statement, Rhea broke down while saying that the truth will come out soon as she has full faith in god and the judiciary.

"I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me in the electronic media. I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers. Satyamev Jayate. The Truth Shall Prevail," Rhea Chakraborty said in her statement.