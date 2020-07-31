A couple of days after Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty accusing her of abetment to suicide and exploiting the actor financially, a video of the Jalebi actress is now going viral on social media for all the wrong reasons.

In the leaked video which was reportedly in possession with the Bihar Police, Rhea can be heard talking about controlling her boyfriend. However, she doesn't name her boyfriend in the video.

"I am the bigger don, I know how to manipulate these small goons. My boyfriend also thinks that he's a gangster. But he doesn't know that I am the actual don. I belong to a different class than these small goons. I don't get my hands dirty, I make others do the task. For instance, I can even ask them to go to a producer and collect 'hafta.' They can think they are the don, but in reality, they are only working for one," Rhea was heard saying in the video.

Just a second before the video ends, Rhea looks into the camera and says, "Don't record this."

However, it is yet to be verified from where did the video come from and in what context Rhea was saying such things. The video first appeared in a report by a leading daily. And it has now gone viral on social media platforms.

International Business Times could not independently verify the authenticity of the said video.

