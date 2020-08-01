The case of Sushant Singh Rajput has grown murkier as time goes by. With over a month past, fans are still wondering what the mystery is that surrounds the actor's death. Rhea Chakraborty in this sense has become the target for much suspicion.

The actress did come out to say that the 'truth will prevail', however, more allegations have been raised against her. Now, the Bihar Police's DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has revealed that the police are still in the process of locating her.

Since Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, one of the prime accused and suspects as the case unravelled has been Rhea Chakraborty. However, much of what's being said about her has been speculation so far.

Earlier on Saturday afternoon, news agency ANI reported while speaking to Inspector Kaisar Alam in Mumbai investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death that Rhea is under the watch of the Bihar Police, the inspector added that they haven't yet interrogated her and will do so when it's needed he said.

Later in the day, however, the Director-General of the Bihar Police Gupteshwar Pandey made some revelations to the press at a meeting. Speaking to the press he said, "The investigation is in its initial stages and is in the court... We have not been able to locate her (Rhea Chakraborty) yet, but we are trying to," when asked if the police have been able to contact her.

Since Wednesday, a 4-member team have been investigating the actor's death in Mumbai. The DGP dismissed reports of the Mumbai Police illtreating the officers sent to investigate from Bihar. He added that a lot of details can't yet be revealed in the case.

Many recent developments in the case have shown that the case is growing more political by the day. Based on the FIR filed by the actor's father the Enforcement Directorate has also filed a money laundering case in the matter. Many fans, the family and politicians have been demanding a CBI enquiry but the police have advised against it.