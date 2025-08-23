Days after Dhanashree Verma shared her side of the story in her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal, Devisha Shetty has sent her love. Dhanashree had spoken about Chahal's 'sugar daddy' t-shirt and how she broke down in the court on the day of the final divorce. The dentist-turned-choreographer called Chahal's t-shirt a 'stunt' and had said that he could have whatsapp-ed it to her instead.

Now, Suryakumar Yadav's wife, Devisha Shetty has taken to social media to share a snippet of Dhanashree's interview. She wrote, "So much respect and love for you."

What had Dhanashree said

Dhanashree Verma mentioned how she wasn't aware of the whole message on the cricketer's t-shirt and was crying in the car while going back home. However, it was then that she opened her phone and then read about his t-shirt. She added that it was at that moment she laughed and realised that it was all over and there was nothing left to cry over.

"He walked out first, and that whole t-shirt episode unfolded. I wasn't even aware of it at the time because I was still inside. I left through the back door because I didn't want to face the media. I was just wearing a simple t-shirt and jeans," she had told Humans of Bombay.

"Somewhere, I did feel bad. Why was I even crying about this? Then I thought, forget it—let's just end this. That moment gave me the motivation to laugh and move on. It's over," she further added.