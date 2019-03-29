Director Pranith Bramandapally's Telugu movie Suryakantham (Suryakantam) starring Niharika Konidela, Rahul Vijay and Perlene, has received mixed reviews and ratings from the audience.

Suryakantham is a romantic comedy film and director Pranith Bramandapally has written the script. It has been produced by Srujan Yarabolu and Sundeep Yerramreddy. The flick has received a clean U certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.03 hours.

Suryakantham movie story: The story of an eccentric woman named Suryakantham (Niharika Konidela) whose decisions cause problems for everyone in her life. The parents of Abhi (Rahul Vijay) arrange his marriage with Pooja (Perlene). Suryakantam turns the world upside down when they are about tie to the knot.

Analysis: Suryakantham deals with a routine triangular love story. The first half of the movie is engaging and entertaining with some good comedy and romantic scenes. But the narration is slow and predictable in the second half. It is an average from Niharika Konidela, who is the first actress from the mega family, say the audience.

Suryakantham movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's response.

AVAD‏ @avadsays

#Suryakantam has a dejavu feel of Hindi films. But @IamNiharikaK is escpecially gud in second half. Narration could have been clearer and crisp. Film works in parts. Comedian #Satya was very good. #Rahulvijay is decent

Sai Santhosh Vempati‏ @SaiVempati2206

@IamNiharikaK Just now done with #Suryakantam Movie you nailed it and I liked your Performance, it's natural...!!

Mounika‏ @iammouna14

Awesome movie #Suryakantam character is really superb and very close to real life @IamNiharikaK @IamPranithB @ActorRahulVijay congratulations and all the best for your movie and I loved it @NirvanaCinemas

#OrangeArmy‏ @mythreyaa

Though it has webseries/short-film feels, #Suryakantham is a cool breeze in this hot summer, makes a good watch. @IamNiharikaK's character is 'crazy' #Suryakantam

