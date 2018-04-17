Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Vishal Dadlani have been demanding justice for the 8-year-old girl who was gang-raped and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district. They expressed their outrage with a message that read, "I am Hindustan. I am Ashamed. #JusticeForOurChild".

And now, Hate Story 2 actress Surveen Chawla, who plays the role of a rape victim in ALTBalaji's web series Haq Se, has condemned the heinous crime and said that she could feel the pain of the rape victim as she has gone through a similar situation in reel life.

According to Times Now Hindi, Surveen said that she was utterly shocked by the unfortunate incident.

"I can understand the pain of rape victims as I play the character of a girl who also gets sexually violated in ALTBalaji's web series Haq Se," Surveen said, adding that when her reel life Kashmiri character gets sexually abused, her entire reel family stands by her.

She also added, "But with whom in real life it happens, they themselves suppress their voice of family. People are not even open to speaking on this. I am lucky that this happened with me on screen, with whom all this happens in real life, their pain cannot even be estimated (Translated from Hindi)."

"We talk only on social media. But how long will it last?" She demanded stringent punishment against all the rape accused. These people should be instantly hanged to death, the actress fumed.

"We get angry at such incidents, we talk, candle march, there is no change in the system," Surveen expressed her displeasure, adding that the situation is getting worse day by day.