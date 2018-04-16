Hate Story 2 actress Surveen Chawla shocked everyone when she revealed that she had tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Akshay Thakker July 28, 2015. And as her husband is very supportive of her work, the actress says that she could kiss her co-actors or even go nude on screen if the script demanded it.

"I could kiss my co-actor or even go nude on screen, I can do whatever the script demands in a film and my husband will not say anything about it. That's the kind of understanding I have with him. When I have this kind of comfort level with him, why would I wait to get married? My husband is supportive of my work and I got a companion for life, what more can a woman ask for?" Surveen was quoted as saying by Bombay Times.

The actress, who turned on the heat with her sultry avatar in her films, stressed that marriage and career are not interrelated as many actresses achieve success even after getting married.

"Why does it shock people that I got married? Those days are gone when an actress would achieve her professional goals first and then get married. Many actresses achieve great professional heights even after marriage now. Just because I was perceived as a go-getter and an ambitious person, it did not mean that I had no intention of getting married if I found the right guy. Marriage and career are not interrelated and people should understand that. Just like any professional woman who continues to work after her marriage, an actress should not wait when she finds the right guy," she said.

She added, "I had gone through many ups and downs in my relationships, so I was quite reluctant to get married until I was doubly sure of the person. Besides, it is also a question of hormones, so it is only right that you get married at the right age."

When she was asked about her life after marriage, Surveen said that it has only gotten better.