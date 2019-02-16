Well now that Meghan Markle is due soon. Things seem to have moved forward to when baby Sussex will start talking. And when he does, what is the name he will give his grandpa, who in case you forgot, happens to be Prince Charles.

Apparently, judging by the sweet nickname that Prince George and Princess Charlotte use for their royal grandfather, it's safe to say that the youngster will follow suit and call Charles 'Grandpa Wales'.

The children's nickname for their grandfather reportedly came to light last year, after it was revealed by royal author Robert Hardman, who had been speaking with people close to Charles.

Apparently, what makes it particularly touching is that the Queen used to call her grandfather George V 'Grandpa England.'

It is being reported that Prince Harry and Meghan are expecting their first child this spring, with a due date estimated around mid-April. Reportedly the future King has previously said: "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest. My grandmother did that, she was wonderful." He added: "It is very important to create a bond when they are very young."

Meghan Markle has been going through a lot after becoming a royal, Especially when it comes o family. The Markle family has been using the media to thrash Meghan Markle and her supporters. Recently getting down and dirty with George Clooney who spoke up for Meghan. We hope Meghan is able to get through this family crisis and be ready when the baby comes. We wish her well.