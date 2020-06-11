In what can be a called a pleasant surprise, singer Monali Thakur has revealed that she is married. And not just that, the singer has added that she has been married for the last three years and was keeping it a secret all this while. Monali, the voice behind songs like Sawaar Loon from Lootera and Moh Moh Ke Dhaage from Dum Laga Ke Haisha, has been one of the most celebrated singers of the country.

Not much was known about Monali's personal life until she chose to spill the beans in a latest interview. The National Award winning singer surprised everyone ever since she revealed about her marital status. Thakur revealed that she got married to her boyfriend - a Switzerland-based restaurateur Maik Richte - 2017. She wanted to keep it a secret until an official wedding. Monali added that even her industry friends are not aware of this.

"I haven't made it official anywhere on social media yet, but people had already guessed it. A couple of times when my ring was mistakenly visible in my Instagram photos, a lot of people commented, asking if it was my wedding ring. That said, Maik and I have successfully been able to hide our marriage for three years," Monali told TOI. She further added, "The news of my marriage will come as a shock to many as none of my industry friends were aware or invited. We kept delaying the ceremony and announcement and three years just passed by."

Talking about the proposal from her husband, she said, "Maik proposed to me at the exact spot where we had met for the first time, under a tree, on a freezing Christmas Eve 2016. My reply was an instant yes." Monali had also revealed earlier that she spends a majority of her time in Switzerland but had never revealed that it was due to her husband being there. Well, even though the news has reached us after three years, we wish Monali a very happy marital life ahead!