Almost two weeks after its release on Amazon Prime, Suriya's critically-acclaimed film Jai Bhim has run into a controversy. The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by former Union Minister Anbumani Ramadoss has targeted the movie alleging that it projects the Vanniyar community in a bad light.

Screening Halted

The screening of Jai Bhim in a theatre in Mayiladuthurai district was abruptly stopped following the protests from the PMK. In fact, some members of the party barged into the theatre and entered the manager's room asking him to stop the flick immediately on Sunday failing which they would face severe consequences.

Open Threat and Legal Notice

Paneerselvam, the PMK's Mayiladuthurai district secretary announced that the person who kicks (assaults) Suriya will be rewarded Rs 1 lakh when the actor visits the place next time. The legal wing of the party issued a notice to Amazon Prime and the makers seeing an unconditional apology and to remove a few scenes from the movie which showcases the Vanniyar community in a negative light.

Also, it wants all the references to its community to be deleted from the film.

Fans, Celebs Trend #WeStandWithSuriya

Following the notice and cancelation of the show, the fans and industry have extended their open support to Suriya by trending = #WeStandWithSuriya – on Twitter. Celebrities including filmmakers Pa Ranjith and Venkat Prabhu have put their weight behind the actor.

Thousands of fans across the globe have condemned the development.

A Film Based on Real Life Incidents

Jai Bhim is a legal drama based on real-life incidents in 1993 involving Justice K Chandru. The film tells the story of a couple from the Irular tribe who face police brutality.

The cops falsely frame Rajakannu in a theft case, but later claim that he escaped from their custody. His wife, who was also subject to police torture, approached advocate Chandru to help her to find her husband.

He then files habeas corpus and his journey to find the truth around Rajakannu's mysterious disappearance forms the crux of the story.