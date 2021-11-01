TJ Gnanavel's Jai Bhim has unanimously received positive reviews from cinephiles and journalists who had the opportunity to watch the movie before the audience. The Tamil film will be officially out on Tuesday, 2 November on Amazon Prime.

Jai Bhim Storyline

Jai Bhim tells the story of a lawyer, who fights for a tribal man, who went missing from police custody. It is a hard-hitting legal drama based on true events that occurred in the 1990s. Sengeni (Lijomol) and Rajakannu (Manikandan) are hardworking tribal couple.

Sengeni's life gets upside down after Rajakannu is arrested on false charges and later he goes missing from the police custody. The wife now seeks the help of advocate Chandru (Suriya) who fights hard inside and outside the court to get justice for the woman.

The film narrates a story of justice and how society has normalised apathy and discrimination. The justice here means not a victory of an individual but tells that it is for the neglected community.

The film throws light at the reality and how society has not progressed despite India celebrating 75 years of Independence.

Review

The film has a compelling story backed by a wonderful performance from the cast. Special mention for Suriya for underplaying his characters and doing justice to the story. As a result, supporting artistes too shine in the film.

Check out netizens' reactions to the film:

Rajasekar: #JaiBhim - Medium starMedium starMedium starMedium star - A must-watch powerful courtroom drama that deserves your time and attention for the topical story, top-notch teamwork,&above all, a straight from the heart execution by TJ Gnanavel, rightly amplified by the phenomenal performance of 'actor'

@Suriya_offl!

We have many stars for the magnum opus flicks and mass entertainers but only a few stars are powerful actors who are capable of elevating strong content-driven films like #SooraraiPottru and #JaiBhim. IMO, I wish to see

@Suriya_offl at least one such film every year.

#Manikandan leads the fine supporting cast..

@prakashraaj @rajisha_vijayan @jose_lijomol #RaoRamesh are all fab..

Apt score and songs from

@RSeanRoldan #JaiBhim [4/5] :

@Suriya_offl is terrific.. Another award winning performance..

If not for an actor of his stature, this movie would not have reached a larger audience..

His real-life conviction for the society can be seen on screen..

Kudos to Producer Suriya and Jyotika too

#JaiBhim [4/5] : A fine investigative Thriller and a courtroom drama that throws light on how society neglects and system abuses marginalized communities..

Siddarth Srinivas: #JaiBhim: Just fantastic. An entirely arresting crime courtroom drama that will totally pin your attention and keep you glued for 3 hours.

@Suriya_offl is the golden key of this raw, gripping and painful story that deserves your eyes. The BEST film of the year so far.

#JaiBhim: Full credit to

@tjgnan for discovering such a case - it's brutal, twisted and important at the same time. The intensity in the film is supreme, I had my jaw dropped at many scenes and it has such a fitting, fully convincing finale that couldn't have been better!

Haricharan Pudipeddi: #JaiBhim- Hard-hitting and extremely powerful film on the fight for the oppressed and police brutality. Doesn't sugarcoat when it comes to portraying our flawed system. #Suriya is terrific but this film belongs to Lijomol Jose and Manikandan. Unmissable film FireFire

#JaiBhim: While credit should go to

@Suriya_offl for headlining the film, take nothing away from Manikandan and Lijomol Jose who have literally lived their characters.

@prakashraaj is expectedly good and I liked Rao Ramesh too, clean Tamil diction!

Rathna kumar: Saw #JaiBhim movie a month back. I was gasping for breath towards the end. It made me sleepless. To me this is Actor

@Suriya_offl sir's best movieFireCollision symbol.Heart wrecking artBroken heart. Razor sharp dialogues, graphical violence, cuts, performances, music everything on song. Kudos TeamBouquetClapping hands sign.

SujathaNarayanan: #JaiBhim is a landmark film from

@2D_ENTPVTLTD is an engaging well-made cinema. That a star-hero like

@Suriya_offl has let the story lead the film, is simply amazing. He has "blended" into a narrative where Justice is the true Hero. A compelling film I've seen in recent times.