Kollywood's popular actor Suriya is currently enjoying a strong phase in his career. His latest mass action film, Retro, which was released in theaters on May 1, has become a big success. The film got an excellent response not just in Tamil but also in Telugu. Suriya's powerful performance and nostalgic style impressed many fans.

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film stars Tollywood actress Pooja Hegde as the female lead. On its first day itself, the movie received unexpected positive reviews and strong collections. After this hit, Suriya has now shifted his focus to his next project.

According to the latest reports, Suriya's upcoming film will be directed by Venky Atluri, who recently delivered a hit with Lucky Bhaskar. That film, starring Dulquer Salmaan and Meenakshi Chaudhary, was released on October 31, 2024, during Diwali and became a box office success.

The news about the new project with Venky Atluri has created a lot of excitement among fans and in the film industry. While there hasn't been any official announcement yet, Suriya himself confirmed during the pre-release event of his recent film in Hyderabad that his next film would be with Venky. He also mentioned that shooting will start in May and that the film will be produced by Vamshi of Sithara Entertainment.

Now, the latest buzz is that actress Mrunal Thakur will play the female lead in this film. Mrunal is already popular in Tollywood with successful films like Sita Ramam, Hi Nanna and Family Star. She is also getting roles in Bollywood. If this report is true, this film will be her debut in Tamil cinema.

With Suriya's star power, Venky Atluri's direction, and Mrunal's charm, this upcoming film looks very promising. Fans are eagerly waiting to see this fresh combination on screen.