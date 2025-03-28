Shahid Kapoor's latest release – Deva – has landed on an OTT platform. One of the most anticipated films of Shahid, 'Deva', failed to create any magic at the box office. The film revolves around a ruthless cop and is an out-and-out action entertainer. Kapoor was paired opposite Pooja Hegde in the film that released on Jan 31.

The CBFC chop

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had passed the film with a U/A certificate with three changes. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, the lip lock scene between Pooja Hegde and Shahid Kapoor was reduced by six seconds. Another change was a visual that the CBFC members deemed inappropriate and changed.

The third change was the use of cuss words at certain places, which were reduced and some were changed with milder words.

When and where

Now, almost two months after its theatrical release, Deva is now available on OTT platform. Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and directed by Rosshan Andrews, the film has landed on Netflix. The cop drama dropped on Netflix on Friday, March 28 and is now available for streaming.

The reason behind film not working

In the last few years, Shahid Kapoor has ventured into a journey of taking up more action-packed roles. One of the reasons the film couldn't do big numbers was Shahid's character. Many people were quick to call it a replica of "Kabir Singh" watching the trailer. However, Shahid had clarified that his role in Deva was nothing like his role in 'Kabir Singh'.

Shahid on taking dark roles

"I have realized that I have a crazy, dark, and hectic side to myself because otherwise I am attracted to spirituality and have a very strong spiritual side. Have you not seen my characters? How would I do Tommy Singh with that aspect of that madness? I have never had a sip of alcohol in my life," Shahid said in an interview with Raj Shamani.