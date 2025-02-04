Pooja Hegde recently had an awkward moment while promoting her film 'Deva'. The actress was joined by Shahid Kapoor for an interview, when the interviewer wouldn't stop asking about how the actress only worked with 'big heroes'. The constant probing and indirect questions on her talent led to the Radhe Shyam actress losing her cool.

The interviewer kept pushing Pooja to answer if it was 'luck' that played a role in her bagging films opposite Shahid Kapoor, Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and more. At one point, the diva said luck is when opportunity meets preparedness and she was prepared with her hard work to grab the opportunity.

"I think there's a saying that 'luck is when opportunity meets preparation.' I think that's what happened with me. When the opportunity came, I was preparing myself to be able to do it. So, if you want to call it luck, then sure," she said.

However, on being persistently asked about working with 'big actors' and her 'luck', Pooja looked frustrated. The interviewer went a notch higher with his non-friendly question and asked her if she feels she deserved it. "I mean... of course, I deserve it. I think there must have been some reason jo unhone mujhe cast kiya tha woh films mein. (There must have been a reason why they cast me in those films)

Pooja loses cool

When the interviewer again mentioned how many south stars fail to get work opposite big stars when they transition from Bollywood, Pooja asked him if he had some problems with her. "Aapko kya problem hai mere se? (What's your problem with me?)" she sternly asked.

It was in this moment that Shahid landed with a cheeky response to diffuse the tension in the air. He said, "Andar hi andar ye bhi woh actors ke saath dance karna chahte hain. He wants to be you. (Deep down, he also wants to dance with those actors. He wants to be you.)"