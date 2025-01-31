Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde's film Deva has been released in cinema halls on Friday (January 31). The film's advance bookings looked promising, and now the makers are eagerly awaiting the box-office numbers.

According to BookMyShow, Shahid Kapoor's Deva costs around Rs 2,000 at several multiplexes, especially in metropolitan cities. The advance booking for Deva opened on Wednesday (January 29). And fans have reserved their seats despite soaring ticket prices.

Among metro cities, Mumbai has most expensive ticket for Shahid Kapoor's Deva

The tickets are priced at Rs 2,000 at Jio World Drive, followed by Rs 1,820 at Jio World Plaza, which is nearly sold out.

At 11:55 PM, the ticket price is the highest, whereas it will cost Rs 1720 at 5:30 PM. The cheapest show at the theatre is at 2:15 PM for Rs 1,070.

A user wrote, "I am not in favour of expensive tickets, if it's for an audience make it affordable for everyone.."

Another mentioned, "For a flop movie like Deva why pay this much?"

Fans who have flocked to theatres to watch Shahid and Pooja's action and romance drama Deva have taken to social media and shared their reviews about the same.

Movie-goers have mixed reviews for the film; some loved Shahid's action avatar, while others felt it looked heavily copied from South Indian films.

Shahid gets candid about his role

Talking about his look in the film, Shahid mentioned that there's no limit to how much one should invest in a character, especially for those who love what they do. He told IANS, "I would say whatever it takes to get the job done, but of course, we are professional actors. You know, you don't need to actually do something extreme. I think sometimes people believe an actor should prepare like that."

He added, "Some actors think like that, but I don't prescribe to that kind of mindset. I think it's a job, and you should know professionally how to do it. But you should give everything you have to make it the best that it can be."

Ever since his debut in 2003 with Ishq Vishk, Shahid has portrayed memorable characters in films such as Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab, Haider Meer in Haider, and Dev Ambre in the upcoming film Deva. Other notable roles include Vivah, Phata Poster Nikhla Hero, Jab We Met, Haider, Kabir Singh, and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, among others.