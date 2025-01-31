'Kitni Pi Rakhi Hai Sabne?' Karan Veer, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum, Digvijay get drunk at Bigg Boss 18 reunion party

Ever since Karan Veer Mehra won Bigg Boss 18, the actor has been busy meeting and greeting friends while celebrating his big win. Although the BB 18winner wasn't invited to Vivian's bash, hosted by the actor's wife, Nouran Aly, he still had a blast at two other celebrations—first at a party hosted by Farah Khan and then at another one organized by Shilpa Shirodkar.

Karan Veer, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chum, and Digvijay get drunk at Bigg Boss 18 reunion party

On Thursday, Shilpa Shirodkar, Digvijay Singh Rathee, Karan Veer Mehra, and Chum Darang enjoyed an intimate house party together. Several pictures and videos from the celebration have already gone viral on social media. Shilpa took to Instagram to share glimpses of their fun-filled evening.

In the caption of her post, Shilpa joked, "Jahan chaar yaar mil jayein toh kya hua hoga socho?( What happens when four people meet?) ❣️" To this, Digvijay rushed to the comments section and replied, "Aish hoti hai!" (It's this way).

Earlier today, Karan Veer Mehra also took to Instagram and shared a picture with Shilpa, Chum, and Digvijay from their house party.

In the caption, he penned a heartfelt note on friendship and love, writing: "Kisi ke haath ki taqdeer hai dost, Humare paas jo tasveer hai dost, Nazar aaye toh usse door rehna, Mohabbat ek udta teer hai dost." (Destiny is in someone's hands, my friend, The picture we hold, my friend, If you see it, stay away from it, Love is like a flying arrow, my friend.)

In the pictures, Shilpa is seen posing with Chum, Karan Veer, and Digvijay. In one of the clicks, Digvijay takes a selfie while Chum and Karan pout playfully. Another photo captures the Bigg Boss stars posing together, flaunting their bright smiles as they hold glasses filled with drinks.

A video from the bash has also gone viral, showing Karan Veer video-bombing Chum, followed by Shilpa Shirodkar and Digvijay Rathee, who appears later in the clip.

At one point, Karan playfully asks, "Kitna pee rakhi hai sabne? Abhi toh shuru kari hai."( How drunk are you guys?)

Digvijay joins in, adding, "Guys, yeh bade bade logon ne mujhe bula liya aur kuch alag alag rang ki bottles pila rahe hain yaha par."(Guys, these big people have called me over, and they're making me drink from bottles of different colours here.")

Apart from Karan Veer Mehra being emerged as the show's winner, Chum, Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh were the top 5 finalists.