Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor made sure all eyes were on them as the duo had a public reunion at the IIFA stage. Shahid and Kareena, who were once Bollywood's most adored couple, have been avoiding and ignoring one another all these years. So social media went into a tizzy when the duo shared a hug, chatted, and seemed immersed in their talks.

Munawar's dig

Netizens couldn't contain their excitement and dropped several memes and jokes on the whole incident. Stand-up comedian, Munawar Faruqui also weighed in on the whole situation with a sarcastic remark. He took to social media and wrote, "Shahid Kapoor ke ghar pe aaj jagdaa hone wala hai..." (There's going to be fight at Shahid Kapoor's home today)

Social media reactions

While many on social media agreed with what Munawar said, there were many who slammed the Bigg Boss 17 winner over his casual remark. "You are so experienced in this," a Twitter user took a dig. "Such cheap mindset," another user commented. "It won't be a fight, it would be WWE," a social media user penned.

Tum apna ghar sambhal lo baqe sab apna khud dekhlege.. — mania (@maiyahaho) March 8, 2025

Experienced guy spoke. — ???????? (@dristantweet) March 8, 2025

Kyun Tumhen bhi dawat mila hai kya — Munawar Army ? (@MfaruquiArmy) March 8, 2025

"Must have happened at your home several times, you must be experienced," another social media user said. "Should be a fight at Saif Ali Khan's home too," read a comment. "You are also going the Ranveer Allahbadia way," another comment read. "First manage your own home," read one more of the comments.

What Shahid Kapoor said

While internet couldn't stop obsessing over Shahid – Kareena's reunion, the Jab We Met actor gave a straight forward answer on being asked about it. Shahid said that it was all very "normal" for both of them. He revealed that while the two of them have met offscreen, this was the first time they were seen chatting onscreen and thus the fan frenzy.