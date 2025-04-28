It's a busy and exciting season for Suriya fans. As the actor gets ready for the big release of Retro on May 1, he has already given them another reason to celebrate — the official announcement of his next film, in collaboration with popular Telugu director Venky Atluri.

Suriya made the announcement during a promotional event for Retro, looking visibly excited about what lies ahead. "We need all your love and blessings for this journey," he said, smiling warmly at the crowd. His words were simple, but they carried the weight of someone who knows he's stepping into another promising phase of his career.

The new project, tentatively titled Suriya 46, will be produced by Sithara Entertainments, known for backing fresh and powerful stories. The shooting for the film is expected to start in May itself, with Hyderabad being the first location. Suriya is reportedly charging a whopping Rs 50 crore for this film! This figure puts him among the highest-paid actors not just in Tamil cinema, but across the South Indian film industry.

For those wondering about Venky Atluri — he's the man behind the recent hit Lucky Bhaskar, starring Dulquer Salmaan. Known for mixing emotional storytelling with thrilling narratives, Venky has been praised for his smart direction and stylish filmmaking. Now, with Suriya on board, expectations are sky-high.

While the details of the story are being tightly guarded, industry insiders hint that the film will explore a genre Suriya hasn't touched in recent times, giving his fans something refreshing to look forward to. The combination of a seasoned star and a director known for fresh energy is already generating a lot of buzz across Tamil and Telugu cinema circles.

What is Retro All About?

Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Retro is a crime thriller where Suriya plays a former gangster trying to live a quiet, peaceful life. But as always, the past doesn't let go so easily. The film promises intense emotions, stunning action, and a story full of unexpected twists.

The cast of Retro is equally exciting, with Pooja Hegde playing the female lead, and strong performances expected from Joju George and Jayaram. Santhosh Narayanan's music has already created ripples, setting the perfect mood for the thriller. Adding to the excitement is a much-talked-about 15-minute single-take sequence — something rarely attempted in Indian cinema.

Retro has been given a U/A certificate and will run for 2 hours and 48 minutes, promising a packed experience for movie lovers.