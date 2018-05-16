Suriya and Mohanlal's movie seems to be getting bigger and better. Sayyeshaa of Vanamagan fame is the latest entrant who has reportedly been roped in to play the female lead in the KV Anand-directorial flick.

Reports say that the makers approached Sayyeshaa, who has liked the script. Although she has not signed the project on the dotted lines yet, the 20-year old is likely to complete the formalities soon.

Sayyeshaa is the grandniece of Bollywood legends Dilip Kumar and Saira Bhanu. She started her acting career with Telugu movie Akhil, the launchpad of Telugu superstar Nagarjuna's son Akhil. She has worked in Bollywood movie Shivaay.

The actress has three Tamil movies in her kitty: Vijay Sethupathi starrer Junga, Karthi's Kadaikutty Singam and Arya starrer Ghajinikanth.

Coming back to KV Anand's flick, Allu Sirish, the younger brother of Telugu actor Allu Arjun, has been signed to play a key role. "I'd come down to meet Anand sir a few days ago to firm up the details. I've already started prepping for my role and can't wait to begin shoot," he said.

Talking about the role, he claimed, "I can reveal nothing about my role except that it's a well-etched one, and will be seen along with Suriya's character throughout the film."

The Lyca Productions-funded film marks the third union of KV Anand with Suriya after successful movies like Ayan and Maattrraan.

The movie has Harris Jayaraj's music, Anthony's editing and Gavemic U Ary's editing. Novelist Pattukottai Prabhakar is penning the script for the untitled flick.